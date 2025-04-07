Trump remains defiant as global markets reel under tariff pressure

President Donald Trump remained defiant Monday as global markets continued plunging after his tariff announcement last week.
Trump has insisted his tariffs are necessary to rebalance global trade and rebuild domestic manufacturing. He's singled out China as "the biggest abuser of them all" and criticized Beijing for increasing its own tariffs in retaliation.
The president showed no interest in changing course despite turmoil in global markets.
He said other countries had been "taking advantage of the Good OL' USA" on international trade.
"Our past 'leaders' are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country," he wrote on Truth Social. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Trump criticized China for increasing its own tariffs and "not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate."
In conservative Alabama, Republicans cheer for Trump, with some quiet concerns and caveats
On a day when stock markets around the world dropped precipitously, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl led a celebration of the president whose global tariffs sparked the sell-off.
With no mention of the Wall Street roller coaster and global economic uncertainty, Wahl declared his state GOP's "Trump Victory Dinner" — and the broader national moment — a triumph. And for anyone who rejects Trump, his agenda and the "America First" army that backs it all, Wahl had an offer: "The Alabama Republican Party will buy them a plane ticket to any country in the world they want to go to."
Wahl's audience — an assembly of lobbyists and donors, state lawmakers, local party officials and grassroots activists — laughed, applauded and sometimes roared throughout last week's gala in downtown Birmingham.
Yet beyond the cheerleading, there were signs of a more cautious optimism and some worried whispers over Trump's sweeping tariffs, the particulars of his deportation policy and the aggressive slashing by his Department of Government Efficiency.