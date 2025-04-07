Trump remains defiant as global markets reel under tariff pressure

President Donald Trump remained defiant Monday as global markets continued plunging after his tariff announcement last week.

Trump has insisted his tariffs are necessary to rebalance global trade and rebuild domestic manufacturing. He's singled out China as "the biggest abuser of them all" and criticized Beijing for increasing its own tariffs in retaliation.

The president showed no interest in changing course despite turmoil in global markets.

He said other countries had been "taking advantage of the Good OL' USA" on international trade.

"Our past 'leaders' are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country," he wrote on Truth Social. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump criticized China for increasing its own tariffs and "not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate."