3 lakh Indian students in US face uncertain future as bill imposing limits on OPT Programme introduced

Nearly 3 lakh Indian students in the US face the threat of having to leave the country once their studies get over after a bill was introduced in Congress to eliminate Optional Practical Training (OPT) work authorisation.

OPT allows them to stay in the US for three and find a job after their graduation, The Economic Times reported.

The students of Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are the ones facing the threat of leaving the US.

"The development has panicked existing F-1 and M-1 student visa holders who are frantically applying for jobs that can transition them an H-1B work visa, primarily sponsored by large US and Indian technology companies, " the report said quoting experts.

According to the Open Doors 2024 report, there were over 300,000 Indian students in the US in the 2023-24 academic year with close to a third of them eligible for OPT.

This bill comes amid a series of anti-immigrant moves, including mass deportations, by the administration as Donald Trump fulfils his election pledge to intensify measures that began in his first term.