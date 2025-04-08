At least 18 dead, more than 120 injured after roof of nightclub collapses in Dominican Republic

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are working tirelessly to help those affected. We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred, he wrote.

Abinader arrived at the scene and hugged those looking for friends and family, some with tears streaming down their faces.

He did not speak to reporters.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the large crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space.

You have to cooperate with authorities, please. We are removing people, he said.

At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and yelled out the names of their loved ones.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.