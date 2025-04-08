Israel kills journalist, wounds six more in strike on media tent outside Gaza hospital

Israel struck tents outside two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip overnight, killing at least two people, including a local reporter, and wounding nine, including six journalists, Palestinian medics said.

It was one of a string of Israeli attacks in Gaza that killed more than 30 people, mostly women and children, hospital officials said.

The strike hit a media tent outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, setting it ablaze, killing Yousef al-Faqawi, a reporter for the Palestine Today news website and another man. Six other reporters were wounded in that strike.

The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas militant, without providing further information.

Israel also struck tents on the edge of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza. Nasser Hospital also said it received 13 bodies, including six women and four children, from separate strikes overnight.

Al-Aqsa Hospital said two people were killed and three wounded in a strike on a home in Deir al-Balah.

Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March and has cut off all food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza—a tactic that rights groups say is a war crime—while issuing new displacement orders that have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee Israeli bombardments and ground operations.

Israel's war in Gaza, now in its 18th month, has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel has vowed to escalate the war until Hamas returns dozens of remaining hostages, disarms and leaves the territory.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, and taking 251 others hostage. The group still holds 59 captives — 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Here's the latest: