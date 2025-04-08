Israel kills journalist, wounds six more in strike on media tent outside Gaza hospital

Israel struck tents outside two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip overnight, killing at least two people, including a local reporter, and wounding nine, including six journalists, Palestinian medics said.
It was one of a string of Israeli attacks in Gaza that killed more than 30 people, mostly women and children, hospital officials said.
The strike hit a media tent outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, setting it ablaze, killing Yousef al-Faqawi, a reporter for the Palestine Today news website and another man. Six other reporters were wounded in that strike.
The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas militant, without providing further information.
Israel also struck tents on the edge of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza. Nasser Hospital also said it received 13 bodies, including six women and four children, from separate strikes overnight.
Al-Aqsa Hospital said two people were killed and three wounded in a strike on a home in Deir al-Balah.
Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March and has cut off all food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza—a tactic that rights groups say is a war crime—while issuing new displacement orders that have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee Israeli bombardments and ground operations.
Israel's war in Gaza, now in its 18th month, has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel has vowed to escalate the war until Hamas returns dozens of remaining hostages, disarms and leaves the territory.
The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, and taking 251 others hostage. The group still holds 59 captives — 24 of whom are believed to be alive.
Here's the latest:
One in every five Palestinians being newly displaced: UN
Meanwhile, the UN has estimated that nearly 400,000 people have been newly displaced in Gaza after ceasefire ended.
That works out to nearly one in every five Palestinians in Gaza being newly displaced since Israel resumed the war less than three weeks ago, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday. "No arrangements to secure their safety and survival have been made—a responsibility that falls on Israel as the occupying power," he said.
Israel says it orders Palestinian civilians to evacuate combat zones in order to protect them.
Israel has dramatically expanded its footprint in the Gaza Strip since relaunching its war against Hamas on March 18. It now controls more than 50% of the territory and is squeezing Palestinians into shrinking wedges of land.
An Israeli evacuation order issued Sunday covers more than 3 square kilometers (1 square mile)—the size of New York's Central Park – in the Deir al-Balah area, Dujarric said.
Israeli strike hits charity kitchen leaving six dead
An Israeli strike hit near a charity kitchen in Gaza as Palestinians gathered for food Video footage showed people carrying the body of a little girl, her face covered with blood, from the blast that witnesses said hit a tent next to the charity kitchen outside the southern city of Khan Younis.
Six other people were killed, including two women, and at least 10 people were wounded, hospital officials said.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike.
Samah Abu Jamie said her nephew was among those killed and her young daughter was wounded as they waited with their pots to collect meals for their families.
"They were going to get food. I told her, 'Daughter, don't go'," she said.
"These were children, and they had nothing with them but a pot. Is a pot a weapon?"
The strike hit around noon as the kitchen was distributing meals to displaced people living in tent camps. Charity kitchens have been drawing bigger crowds in Gaza because other sources of food are running out.
'World must act with urgency' on Gaza, UN agency heads say
The leaders of the United Nations' humanitarian agencies issued a dire joint warning about Gaza on Monday, calling for world leaders "to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld."
The plea from humanitarian chiefs come as Israel has blocked the entrance of commercial and humanitarian supplies to Gaza for more than a month while issuing new displacement orders that have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee once again.
"More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck," directors and leaders of WHO, UNICEF, UNOPS, UNRWA, WFP and OCHA said in a statement. "Over 1,000 children have reportedly been killed or injured in just the first week after the breakdown of the ceasefire, the highest one-week death toll among children in Gaza in the past year."
They added that "we are witnessing acts of war in Gaza that show an utter disregard for human life."
Death toll climbs across Gaza
Gaza's Health Ministry said over the last 24 hours local hospitals have received the bodies of 57 people killed by Israeli strikes. Another 137 people have been wounded, it said.
Monday's update brings the total Palestinian death toll from the 18-month Israel-Hamas war to 50,752, with more 115,475 wounded.
The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records, but says more than half the dead are women and children.
Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.