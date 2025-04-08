'Little suns in classroom': Ukrainian city mourns children killed by Russian missile

KRYVYI RIH: Anger and outrage gripped the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as it held funerals for some of the 20 people, including nine children, killed by a Russian missile that tore through apartment buildings and blasted a playground.

More than 70 were wounded in the attack last Friday evening on Kryvyi Rih. The children were playing on swings and in a sandbox in a tree-lined park at the time. Bodies were strewn across the grass.

"We are not asking for pity," Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city administration, wrote on Telegram as Kryvyi Rih mourned.

"We demand the world's outrage."

The UN Human Rights Office in Ukraine said it was the deadliest single verified strike harming children since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. It was also one of the deadliest attacks so far this year.

Ukraine has consented to a ceasefire proposed weeks ago by Washington. But Russia is still negotiating with the United States its terms for accepting a truce in the more than three-year war.

US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the continued fighting, and Ukrainian officials want him to compel Putin to stop. Trump vowed during his election campaign last year to bring a swift end to the war.

"We're talking to Russia. We'd like them to stop," Trump told reporters Sunday. "I don't like the bombing."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed on Monday that Putin supports a ceasefire proposed by Trump but wants Russian conditions to be met. "President Putin indeed backs the ceasefire idea, but it's necessary to first answer quite a few questions," Peskov said.