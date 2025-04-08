Trump says US will hold direct talks with Iran; Tehran says they'll be indirect negotiations

Netanyahu says he supports Trump's diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement with Iran, adding that Israel and the US share the same goal of ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon. Netanyahu, however, led efforts to persuade Trump to pull out of the deal in 2018.

The Israeli leader, known for his hawkish views on Iran and past calls for military pressure, said he would welcome a diplomatic agreement along the lines of Libya's deal with the international community in 2003. But that deal saw Libya's late dictator Moammar Gadhafi give up all of his clandestine nuclear program. Iran has insisted its program, acknowledged to the International Atomic Energy Agency, should continue.

"I think that would be a good thing," Netanyahu said. "But whatever happens, we have to make sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons."

Trump said the talks would happen "at almost the highest level," but declined to say where the negotiations would take place or who he was dispatching for the sensitive diplomacy.

The Middle East sultanate of Oman was an important conduit for previous US-Iran negotiations. It did not acknowledge it would host the upcoming talks.

Trump announced plans for the surprise engagement as Netanyahu made a hastily arranged visit to the White House—his second in just over two months—to discuss the tariffs Trump has unleashed on countries around the world, Iran's nuclear program and the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Mideast tensions and tariffs

Trump and Netanyahu said they also discussed tensions with Iran, Israel-Turkey ties and the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli leader last year. Trump in February signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC over its investigations of Israel.

Before his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II. All three leaders have been key interlocutors in efforts to tamp down tensions in the Middle East and bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

The prime minister soon after arriving in Washington on Sunday evening met with senior Trump administration officials, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jameson Greer, to discuss the tariffs. And Netanyahu met Monday with Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, ahead of his sit-down with the president.

On tariffs, Netanyahu said he assured Trump that his government would move to erase the trade deficit. US-Israel trade was $37 billion last year, according to the office of the US Trade Representative. The trade deficit was $7.4 billion.

"We will eliminate the trade deficit with the United States," Netanyahu said "We intend to do it very quickly."

Trump noted that in addition to the trade deficit the US provides Israel nearly $4 billion in assistance per year—much of it in military aid. Asked if he might be willing to reduce Israel's tariff rate, Trump replied, "Maybe not, maybe not. Don't forget we help Israel a lot."

In Israel's case, those concessions might not be economic. Trump may pressure Netanyahu to move toward ending the war in Gaza—at the very least through some interim truce with Hamas that would pause the fighting and free more hostages. Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israel relations and a professor at Israel's Bar-Ilan University, said Trump is hoping to return from his first overseas trip—expected next month to Saudi Arabia—with some movement on a deal to normalize relations with Israel, which would likely require significant Israeli concessions on Gaza.

If he does manage to move toward bolstering ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, that would act as a regional diplomatic counterweight to pressure Iran, against which Trump has threatened new sanctions and suggested military action over its nuclear program.

In a preemptive move last week, Israel announced that it was removing all tariffs on goods from the US, mostly on imported food and agricultural products, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

But the tactic failed, and with a 17% rate, Israel was just one of dozens of countries that were slapped with tariffs on Trump's so-called Liberation Day last week.

Although Israel is a tiny market for US products, the United States is a key trade partner of Israel. Much of that trade is for high-tech services, which are not directly affected by the tariffs, but key Israeli industries could be impacted.

The Manufacturers Association of Israel estimates that the tariffs will cost Israel about $3 billion in exports each year and lead to the loss of 26,000 jobs in industries that include biotechnology, chemicals, plastics and electronics. The World Bank says Israel's gross domestic product, a measure of economic output, is over $500 billion a year.