US Supreme Court allows Trump to deport Venezuelans under wartime law, but only after judges' review

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants, but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.

In a bitterly divided decision, the court said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members "reasonable time" to go to court. But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom.

The court's action appears to bar the administration from immediately resuming the flights that last month carried hundreds of migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The flights came soon after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II to justify the deportations under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

The majority said nothing about those flights, which took off without providing the hearing the justices now say is necessary.

In dissent, the three liberal justices said the administration has sought to avoid judicial review in this case and the court "now rewards the government for its behavior." Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined portions of the dissent.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it would be harder for people to challenge deportations individually, wherever they are being held, and noted that the administration has also said in another case before the court that it's unable to return people who have been deported to the El Salvador prison by mistake.

"We, as a Nation and a court of law, should be better than this," she wrote.