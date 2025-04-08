White House confirms 104% tariff on Chinese imports amid deepening trade standoff

The White House on Tuesday confirmed the implementation of a sweeping 104% tariff on imports from China, intensifying the ongoing economic standoff between Washington and Beijing.

The move, which includes both existing levies and new duties under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act, came into effect at 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT) on April 9, according to reports.

The tariff follows through on a warning issued by President Donald Trump, who had set a Monday deadline for Beijing to roll back its own 34% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. With China refusing to make concessions, the U.S. administration proceeded with the additional measures.

In a fiery post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump had warned that unless China rolled back its recent 34% hike in tariffs—on top of what he called "long-term trading abuses"—the U.S. would retaliate with an additional 50% tariff, effective April 9.