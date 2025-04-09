'Everything was stopped': USAID cuts hit hard in northern Kenya

LODWAR: In Kenya's largest and poorest county, the despair of a beleaguered hospital director is palpable as he explains that the dismantling of American-funded aid means his facility will run out of USAID drugs next month.

"From then on, I don't know," Ekiru Kidalio said, worried about the lack of treatment for measles and HIV among other things.

Northernmost Turkana county borders Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda and is home to just under a million people, according to a 2019 census, a third of them refugees, many dependent on foreign assistance.

President Donald Trump's administration has announced dramatic cuts to USAID whose annual budget was close to $43 billion, more than 40 percent of the world's humanitarian aid.

The decisions, taken thousands of kilometres (miles) away in Washington, are already being felt in Turkana's Lodwar County Referral Hospital, Kidalio, its acting director, said.

USAID employed 64 staff, including nurses and clinical officers, out of around 400 employees at the hospital.

"All those workers were laid off," he said.

"Everything was stopped... and then the commodities (drugs) were not received," Kidalio added, voicing particular concern over shortages of measles vaccines.

Kidalio said he was "not aware" of any plans by the Kenyan government to tackle the shortfall.

The local governor publicly urged the restoration of USAID-funded programmes when US charge d'affaires Marc Dillard visited last week.

The destabilising shift has also created a lot of concern in the dusty town, dominated by UN-emblazoned white landcruisers and signs urging an end to gender-based violence or promoting aid groups.

"There is a lot of worry because the US has ended their support," resident Lydia Muya, 32, told AFP.

The mother-of-three said residents—in a region where roughly 77 percent of the population live below the poverty line, according to 2021 government statistics—were particularly concerned about their access to medication.

"We see that is now a very big risk to us, because we depend on those medicines, so most of the people will suffer," said Muya.

"It is difficult."