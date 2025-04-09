Three dead, others injured in mass shooting at town house complex in Virginia

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in northeastern Virginia Tuesday evening, authorities said.

At about 5:30 p.m., 911 calls came in about a shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, just outside Fredericksburg and about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Washington, said Maj. Elizabeth Scott, spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Officials urged people to avoid the area and those near the scene to stay indoors while authorities investigate, she said.

The shooting may have been committed by more than one person, according to Scott. There were no immediate arrests or publicly released information about a possible motive.

“There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene,” Scott said.