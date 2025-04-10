House GOP holdouts threaten Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ budget bill as Speaker Johnson postpones vote

But by Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was in flux. At least a dozen conservative Republicans stood firmly against the plan. Several of them, including members of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, made the unusual move of walking across the Capitol to meet privately with Senate GOP leaders to insist on deeper cuts.

As night fell, Johnson pulled a group of Republicans into a private meeting room as House proceedings came to a standstill. After an hour, further votes were postponed. And he went back in for more.

Johnson said he spoke with Trump for about five minutes while the GOP meeting was taking place. He said they're trying to figure out the minimal number of cuts and savings “that will satisfy everyone.”

Options include amending the Senate bill or having a conference committee work out the differences, among others. "There’s a few different ideas on the table,” Johnson said.

“We want everybody to have a high degree of comfort about what is happening here, and we have a small subset of members who weren’t totally satisfied with the product as it stands,” Johnson said.

But House GOP conservatives, including several of those who met personally with Trump at the White House this week, remained concerned that the Senate GOP's blueprint, approved last weekend, does not slash spending to the level they believe is necessary to help prevent soaring deficits.

“The Math Does Not Add Up,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted on social media. He said he would not support it.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the chair of the Freedom Caucus, led others to met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and other top Senate Republicans.

“All we can do is make sure that they understand where we’re coming from and how close we want to work with them to get to the to the final product,” Thune said afterward.

But the Senate GOP leader panned the idea of the House sending back an amended version, which would require another potential all-night voting session like the one senators endured last weekend. “We can’t do that — another vote-a-rama, that drags it on indefinitely,” Thune said.

At this stage, the House and Senate is still at the beginning phase of a process that will take weeks, if not months as they turn their budget resolutions into legislative text — a final product with more votes ahead later this spring or summer.

Democrats, in the minority, do not have enough votes to stop the package, but have warned against it.

Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle, the ranking Democrat on the budget committee, said the proposed GOP budget cuts in either the House or Senate version would deeply harm Medicaid, the health care program used by tens of millions of Americans.

“This will have a devastating impact on my district, my state — and all 435 congressional districts throughout our land,” Boyle said.