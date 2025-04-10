Not just penguins: When Trump tariffs reached the world’s wildest sub-Antarctic outpost

SYDNEY: A pair of sub-Antarctic volcanic islands unexpectedly hit by Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs may be the world's most inhospitable spot for international trade.

When Australia's remote, uninhabited outposts were slugged with US levies, memes of their best-known residents—king penguins—exploded on social media.

In fact, scientists say there is a lot more than penguins to the Heard and McDonald Islands territory, home to volcanoes and an "amazing" array of sea birds, elephant seals, mosses, grasses and herbs.