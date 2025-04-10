US House votes to limit judges' injunction power

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to limit federal judges' power to oppose President Donald Trump's policies with injunctions, after the White House blasted such hurdles.

Largely backed by Republicans with 219 votes in favor and 213 against, the draft law has almost no chance of passing the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority with 53 members, but not the 60 votes needed to overcome a potential filibuster.

Wednesday's bill would prevent district court judges from issuing rulings with nationwide effects, instead restricting their orders to only the parties in the case at hand.

"We are taking on activist rulings and restoring the balance of power," said Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, who authored the bill.

The White House had on Tuesday backed the text, saying that "activist federal courts are weaponizing" injunctions "in an attempt to undermine President Trump's legitimate powers."