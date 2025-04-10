Video shows four captive Ukrainian troops killed by men identified as Russian forces

ROME: The Ukrainian soldiers clambered from the ruined house at gunpoint—one with arms raised in surrender to the Russian troops—and lay face-down in the early spring grass.

Two drones—one Ukrainian and one Russian—recorded the scene from high above the southern Ukrainian village of Piatykhatky. The Associated Press managed to get both videos.

They offer very different versions of what happened next.

The Ukrainian drone video, which AP obtained from European military officials, shows soldiers with Russian uniform markings raising their weapons and shooting each of the four Ukrainians in the back with such ferocity that one man was left without a head.

"Out of all the executions that we've seen since late 2023, it's one of the clearest cases," said Rollo Collins of the Center for Information Resilience, a London group that specializes in visual investigations and reviewed the video at AP's request.

"This is not a typical combat killing. This is an illegal action."

The Russian drone video, which AP located on pro-Kremlin social media, cuts off abruptly with the men lying on the ground—alive.

"As a result of the work done by our guys, the enemy decided not to be killed and came out with their hands up," wrote a Russian military blogger who posted the video.

Two videos. Two stories.

In one, the prisoners appear to live. In the other, they die.