Comedian Alice Fraser cancels US trip following concerns over Trump jokes

Fraser lived and worked in the US more than ten years ago on an internship visa. She had planned to visit again in May to promote her book and apply for an O-1B visa. This visa allows artists with “extraordinary abilities” to live and work in the US. But after hearing reports of travellers being denied entry or held at the border, she sought legal advice.

“If I didn’t have two children, I might be more open to taking a risk,” she said. “But the vision of me being there with a baby strapped to me and held up and hassled, or worse … I’m not up for that.” reported Guardian.

Fraser’s decision reflects wider concerns about US border checks. According to immigration law firm Reeves, the US government is using social media more and more to screen travellers. Posts online can reveal a person’s views, friends and even possible “security concerns”.

There have already been cases of people being stopped at the border over critical comments about Trump. A French scientist was denied entry after border agents read messages on his phone. Others, including Germans Lucas Sielaff, Fabian Schmidt and Jessica Brösche, British artist Rebecca Burke, and Canadian businesswoman Jasmine Mooney, were held in US immigration centres for weeks.

Fraser said the US trip would have been a “real opportunity”, but added, “Travellers just don’t know what to expect anymore.”