Is Ethiopia at war again? A look at the rebellion in one of its most powerful regions

Before he was a rebel, Asres Mare Damte was a lawyer. Today he fights for the Fano, a loose collection of groups taking on Ethiopia's military in one of its most populous and powerful regions.

The conflict in Amhara has simmered largely out of sight, with access limited by authorities and insecurity. But a rare interview with Asres, deputy of an influential Fano faction, and others on the ground give a sense of its impact.

Ethiopia's federal government has long been challenged to hold together a potent mix of ethnic groups and interests. Sometimes, as recently in the Tigray region, it explodes into war.

The Amhara, Ethiopia's second-largest ethnic group, once dominated national politics. Many among the rebels want to see them in power again. But they also claim the Amhara are under attack, citing ethnic-based violence in parts of Ethiopia where they are a minority.

The extent of the Amhara fighting has been difficult to measure since the Fano emerged during anti-government protests in 2016.

Alliances in Ethiopia can be shifting. During the Tigray conflict, the Fano fought alongside Ethiopian forces.

Afterward, angered by certain terms of the peace deal, the rebels turned against the federal government once again.

Before taking up arms, Asres said he coordinated peaceful demonstrations to protest the killing of Amharas. He was arrested twice and fled in 2022 after a third warrant was issued. These days, he and fellow fighters live in fear of drone strikes by Ethiopian forces.

Asres makes bullish, unverified claims. "We have fought thousands of battles," he told The Associated Press from Amhara's Gojjam area, which has seen some of the heaviest battles.

He claimed that the Fano control over 80% of Amhara, a mountainous region of over 22 million people, and has captured "many enemy troops."

In a statement last month, Amhara's deputy head of security said the government had "freed" 2,225 of Amhara's 4,174 subdistricts. It was not clear how many more were under Fano control.

Fighting has escalated since mid-March, with the Fano launching an offensive across Amhara. The military has claimed it "crushed" the offensive and killed 300 Fano fighters, but reports of clashes persist.