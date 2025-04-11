'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV': Trump to undergo annual physical after years of medical secrecy

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is undergoing his annual physical on Friday, potentially giving the public its first details in years about the health of a man who in January became the oldest in US history to be sworn in as president.

"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump, 78, posted on his social media site.

Despite long questioning predecessor Joe Biden 's physical and mental capacity, Trump himself has routinely kept basic facts about his own health shrouded in secrecy—shying away from traditional presidential transparency on medical issues.

If history is any indication, his latest physical is likely to produce a flattering report that's scarce on details. It will be conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will be the first public information on Trump's health since an assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

Rather than release medical records at that time, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson—a staunch supporter who served as his White House physician and once joked in the White House briefing room that Trump could live to be 200 if he had a healthier diet—wrote a memo describing a gunshot wound to Trump's right ear.

In a subsequent interview with CBS last August, Trump said he'd "very gladly" release his medical records but never did.

Trump is three years younger than Biden. But on Inauguration Day of his second term in January, Trump was five months older than Biden was during his 2021 inauguration—making Trump the nation's oldest president to be sworn into office.