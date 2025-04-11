Republicans clear plan for US budget in Congress, but legislative battle looms

WASHINGTON: Republicans narrowly got their budget plan over the finish line. Now comes the hard part. The resolution adopted this week was only a first step that allows Republicans to draft legislation that they can push through Congress without Democratic support.

Next, they begin crafting a final bill with enough spending cuts to satisfy those on the right while not jeopardizing the reelection prospects of more vulnerable lawmakers whose constituents rely on key safety net programs.

With thin majorities in the House and Senate, Republicans can afford to lose hardly any votes from their side of the aisle as they draft legislation, giving every individual lawmaker leverage over the process. "It's going to take all of us to get it done," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

The road ahead is daunting

Republicans are determined to extend the individual tax cuts that were approved during President Donald Trump's first term before they expire at year's end. But they intend for the legislation to do far more than that, potentially enacting a host of tax reductions that Trump promised during the campaign, such as no income tax on tips and overtime.

And the tax cuts are only half the equation. Conservatives in the House gave the budget plan the final votes needed for passage Thursday after they said they received assurances from leadership in both chambers that they would work to have a final product with at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts—forcing changes to federal programs including Medicaid that could prove hard for some in the party to support.

"The struggles Republicans have faced so far are only a glimmer of what's to come," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, senses a difficult fight for Republicans. He said Trump has made clear he doesn't want any benefit cuts for those who get health insurance coverage through Medicaid, which could conflict with the desire some conservatives have for steep spending cuts.

"If it's this rocky now, it's only going to get worse from here on out if the speaker is not able to get the entire conference in line," Miller said.