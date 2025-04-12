US, Iran hold 'constructive' nuclear talks in Oman

MUSCAT: The United States and Iran held "constructive" talks on Tehran's nuclear programme on Saturday and agreed to meet again as President Donald Trump threatens military action if they fail to reach a deal.

Oman's foreign minister acted as an intermediary in the high-stakes talks in Muscat, Iran said. The Americans had called for the meetings to be face-to-face.

However, the negotiators also spoke directly for "a few minutes", Iran's foreign ministry said. It said the talks were held "in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere".

Disagreement over the format indicated the scale of the task facing the long-term adversaries, who are seeking a new nuclear deal after Trump pulled out of an earlier agreement during his first term in 2018.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the talks took place in a "friendly atmosphere", adding: "We will continue to work together."

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a seasoned diplomat and key architect of the 2015 accord, led the Iranian delegation while Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, a real estate magnate, headed the US team.

"Our intention is to reach a fair and honourable agreement from an equal position," Araghchi said earlier in a video posted by Iranian state television.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei earlier told the broadcaster that the negotiations were "just a beginning".

The two parties were in "separate halls" and were "conveying their views and positions to each other through the Omani foreign minister", he posted separately on X.

Iran, weakened by Israel's pummelling of its allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, is seeking relief from wide-ranging sanctions hobbling its economy.

Tehran has agreed to the meetings despite baulking at Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign of ramping up sanctions and repeated military threats.

Meanwhile the US, hand-in-glove with Iran's arch-enemy Israel, wants to stop Tehran from ever getting close to developing a nuclear bomb.