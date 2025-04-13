Iran and US envoys hold first negotiation over Tehran's nuclear program, and talk face-to-face

MUSCAT: Iran and the United States will hold more negotiations next week over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, Iranian state television reported Saturday at the end of the first round of talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Iran's state-run broadcaster revealed that US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "briefly spoke" together—the first time the two nations have done that since the Obama administration.

Tehran's declaration that the two sides spoke face-to-face—even if briefly—suggests the negotiations went well even to Iranian state TV, which long has been controlled by hard-liners.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the White House described the discussions as "very positive and constructive," while conceding the issues that need to be resolved "are very complicated."

"Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," the White House said.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Saturday while flying to Miami for a UFC event that the talks are "going okay."

"I can't tell you because nothing matters until you get it done so I don't like talking about it but it's going ok. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think," he said.

The next round of talks will take place Saturday, April 19, according to the Iranian and American statements.

This first round of talks began at around 3:30 p.m. local. The two sides spoke for over two hours at a location in the outskirts of Muscat, Oman's capital, ending the talks around 5:50 p.m. local time. The convoy believed to be carrying Witkoff returned to Muscat before disappearing into traffic around a neighborhood that is home to the US Embassy.

The stakes of the negotiations couldn't be higher for the two nations closing in on half a century of enmity. Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.