Israel bombs last fully functional hospital in Gaza City on Palm Sunday; 'new war crime,' says Hamas

Israel on Sunday bombed the last fully functional hospital in Gaza, rendering it functionless and killing at least 21 people, including children.

The predawn strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City was the latest of several attacks on northern Gaza's last major hospital providing critical health care.

Hospital director Dr. Fadel Naim said the emergency room, pharmacy and surrounding buildings were severely damaged, affecting over 100 patients and dozens of staff.

One patient, a girl, died during the evacuation following an Israeli warning that gave just 20 minutes for the entire facility to be evacuated.

"How can a hospital be evacuated in less than 20 minutes?” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock asked, refusing to condemn the attack.

Al-Ahli Hospital is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which condemned the attack, saying in a statement it happened on "Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week, the most sacred week of the Christian year."

Condemning the attack, Palestinian Christian group Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine said in a statement, “The attack, carried out on Palm Sunday, one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar, constitutes a grave violation of religious sanctity and fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.”

The statement added that Israel’s assault on the hospital was not an isolated event, but part of a broader, systematic strategy to dismantle Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure and other vital services critical to civilian life.

In a statement condemning the attack, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called it “flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“The continued systematic targeting of civilians and civilian objects in Gaza, the destruction of vital facilities that provide essential services to Gazans, and Israel’s use of hunger and blockade as weapons to force Palestinians towards forced displacement,” the ministry's official spokesperson Sufian al-Qudah said.

An Associated Press video showed the Al-Ahli Hospital's caved-in roof surrounded by rubble. The health ministry's director general, Dr. Munir al-Boursh, said patients had been carried outside in beds and slept in the streets.