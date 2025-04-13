More than 20 people killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy

KYIV: More than 20 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, the city’s acting mayor and Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office said.

Two ballistic missiles struck the heart of the city at around 10:15 a.m. as people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, according to officials.

Videos posted from the scene on official channels showed bodies on the ground amid debris and smoke around central Sumy.

“On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy,” Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media.

“Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths,” Kobzar said.

At least 21 people were killed and 34 were injured as a result of the enemy attack, including five children, the Prosecutor General's Office said, citing initial investigation results.