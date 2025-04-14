'AI art is an insult to creativity': Artists express concern over art reduced to mere imitation

Can AI replicate the human touch that artists bring to their work?

How do artists who have spent years honing their skills feel about the rise of AI-generated art, particularly as trends like the Ghibli-inspired AI images take the internet by storm?

These questions gain more significance among the creative community as AI continues to grow like a Frankenstein in nature.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, several prominent artists from around the world discussed their views on AI-generated art, sharing their concerns, frustrations, and hopes for the future of human creativity in a world increasingly dominated by AI.

Ben Templesmith, an Australian comic book artist best known for his work on 30 Days of Night and Fell, provided a powerful statement on the matter.

Templesmith views AI-generated art as a threat to both human civilisation and the very foundation of creative endeavors. According to him, art has always been about unique voices and individual signatures, with creators known for their distinct storytelling. He argues that AI can only generate generic works, based on past creations, and will never offer something truly new or innovative.