Will free hostages if end to Gaza war guaranteed: Hamas

CAIRO: A senior Hamas official on April 14 said that the Palestinian group is prepared to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a 'serious prisoner swap' and guarantees that Israel will end the war in Gaza.

Hamas left Cairo on April 14 after negotiations with mediators from Egypt and Qatar — two nations working alongside the United States to broker a ceasefire in the besieged territory.

"We are ready to release all Israeli captives in exchange for a serious prisoner swap deal, an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid," Taher al-Nunu, a senior Hamas official, told AFP.

However, he accused Israel of obstructing progress towards a ceasefire.

"The issue is not the number of captives," Nunu said, "but rather that the occupation is reneging on its commitments, blocking the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and continuing the war".

"Hamas has therefore stressed the need for guarantees to compel the occupation (Israel) to uphold the agreement," he added.

Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday that a new proposal had been put to Hamas.