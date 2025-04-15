Core Democratic groups in US brace for attacks by Trump administration

NEW YORK: As US President Donald Trump pushes the historical boundaries of executive power, some of the Democratic Party's core political institutions are preparing for the possibility that the federal government may soon launch criminal investigations against them.

The Democrats' dominant national fundraising platform, ActBlue, and the party's largest protest group, Indivisible, are working with their attorneys for just such a scenario, according to officials within both organizations. Trump's top political allies have suggested both groups should face prosecution.

Other Democratic allies are planning for Trump-backed legal crackdowns as well. Wary of antagonizing the president, most prefer to stay anonymous for now.

"Every one of our clients is concerned about being arbitrarily targeted by the Trump administration. We are going to great lengths to help clients prepare for or defend themselves," said Ezra Reese, political law chair at Elias Law Group, which represents Democratic groups and candidates and is chaired by Marc Elias, the lawyer who has himself been a Trump target.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment when asked about potential investigations into ActBlue and Indivisible.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not downplay the threat of a potential criminal probe when asked specifically whether Trump wants the FBI, the Treasury Department or any other federal agency to investigate Democratic groups. "Anyone who has (not) broken the law should not be worried," Leavitt told The Associated Press.

"If you have broken the law and engaged in the weaponization of justice, then you should be worried. It's that simple."

Indeed, far from distancing themselves from talk of retribution, many key Republicans are embracing it.

Trump's allies argue they are justified in seeking vengeance due to the four criminal prosecutions against Trump, one of which led to multiple felony convictions in New York. There's no evidence former President Joe Biden influenced the Trump prosecutions in any way.

Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union, said Democrats needed to be taught not to touch a hot stove.

"Someone needs to get burned for all this activity or they're just gonna do it again," he said. "And that's not hypocrisy; that's justice."

Trump has made no secret of his plans to use the power of the federal government to target domestic political adversaries.

During a norm-breaking speech at the Department of Justice last month, Trump cast himself as the country's "chief law enforcement officer," a title ordinarily reserved for the attorney general.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order instructing the Justice Department to investigate Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security official who anonymously penned a book highly critical of his first presidency. Trump said that Taylor was likely guilty of treason, a crime that can carry the death penalty.