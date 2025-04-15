US Hindu group backs Bill in Georgia that adds Hinduphobia to list of hate crimes

NEW YORK: An advocacy and civil rights organisation has welcomed the introduction of a Bill in Georgia State Senate that would formally recognise Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate in the state's penal code, marking the first time any US state has taken such a step at the statutory level.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said in a statement that it "proudly welcomes" the introduction of Senate Bill 375 in the Georgia State Senate, calling it a "historic move to formally recognise Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu hate in the state's penal code".

The organization said the "landmark legislation" enables law enforcement and state agencies to account for Hinduphobia while documenting and responding to incidents of bias and discrimination, marking the first time any US state has taken such a step at the statutory level.

"This is a pivotal moment for the Hindu community in Georgia and across the United States," Co-founder and Vice President of CoHNA Rajeev Menon said in the statement.