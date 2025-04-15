What to know about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's #MeToo retrial for rape and sexual assault

NEW YORK: Five years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and hauled to jail in handcuffs, the former movie mogul returns to a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday for a new trial covering the very same allegations — plus one that hasn't been tried before.

It isn't double jeopardy, but rather a legal redo after a New York appeals court overturned the landmark #MeToo verdict a year ago.

The state's Court of Appeals threw out Weinstein's convictions and 23-year prison sentence and ordered a new trial after finding that the original one was tilted by "egregious" judicial rulings and prejudicial testimony.

Jury selection could take a few days. Opening statements and the start of testimony are expected next week. Judge Curtis Farber said that in addition to 12 jurors, six alternates will be picked. Prosecutors expect the retrial to last a month.

Here's what you need to know about Weinstein's retrial:

How is this trial different from 2020?

In some ways, the new trial will be two trials spliced into one.

Weinstein, 73, faces charges involving two women from his original trial in 2020, Jessica Mann and Miriam Haley, and he's being tried for the first time on an allegation from a woman who wasn't in the first case.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denies that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone. Prosecutors are not allowed to retry Weinstein on certain counts that he was acquitted of during his first trial, including charges of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape.

The judicial reboot will play out in a different climate than Weinstein's first trial, which drew intense media attention and saw protesters chanting "rapist" outside the courthouse.

The #MeToo movement, spawned by scores of allegations in 2017 against the ex-studio boss, has evolved and ebbed over time, and Weinstein has since been convicted in a separate rape case in Los Angeles — a verdict he is also appealing.

While some stars are still facing a legal reckoning for alleged sexual misconduct – like Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is set to go to trial next month – the drumbeat of allegations against powerful figures has abated from #MeToo's early days.