Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israeli air strikes

GAZA: Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli air strikes in the early hours of Wednesday killed at least 11 people, including women and children.

Israel resumed its aerial and ground offensive across Gaza from March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire that had largely halted hostilities in the territory.

A pre-dawn air strike in Gaza City killed 10 people, including several women and children, according to civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal. He said the strike targeted the home belonging to the Hassouna family in the Al-Tuffa neighbourhood of Gaza City.

"Our teams transferred 10 martyrs and several wounded to Al-Shifa hospital after the Hassouna family's home was targeted," Bassal said.