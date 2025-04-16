India rejects religion-based criteria for UNSC reform, backs regional representation

NEW DELHI: India has strongly objected to proposals introducing religion or faith as criteria for representation in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasising that such parameters are inconsistent with the long-established principle of regional representation.

Speaking at the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting on ‘Size of the Future Council and Regional Representation’, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, asserted that introducing new parameters such as religion would derail the foundational principles of the Council’s representation structure.

“Attempts to introduce new parameters, such as religion and faith, as the basis for representation in a reformed Council runs completely counter to regional representation, which has been the accepted basis for representation in the UN,” Harish said in remarks delivered in his national capacity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has advocated for granting veto power to an Islamic country in the UN Security Council. Pakistan, opposing the addition of new permanent members, supports stronger Islamic representation. Last year, Pakistan’s former UN envoy Munir Akram asserted that the “Islamic Ummah” would reject any UNSC reform proposals that do not include adequate representation for Muslim-majority nations.

He further criticised those resisting text-based negotiations, stating that they are not interested in making real progress. “A reformed Council, with appropriate working methods and accountability mechanisms, would be equipped to function effectively and deliver meaningfully on pressing global issues,” he added.