Trump touts trade talks, China calls out tariff 'blackmail'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump touted tariff negotiations with Japan on Wednesday while China angrily accused Washington of "blackmail" in a trade war that the WTO warns will have "severe" economic consequences for the global economy.

Trump remained upbeat about his strategy of imposing global tariffs, then negotiating individual trade agreements, with the goal of lowering barriers to US products and forcing more manufacturing to be based in the United States.

He said he would meet a Japanese delegation Wednesday both on tariffs and another of his longtime complaints -- the cost of the US military deployments to defend the crucial Pacific ally.

"Japan is coming in today to negotiate Tariffs, the cost of military support, and 'TRADE FAIRNESS.' I will attend the meeting," Trump posted on his Truth Social app.

The multiple negotiations the Trump administration says are underway are running parallel to a full trade war against top US economic rival China.

While the rest of the world has been slapped with a blanket 10 percent tariff, China faces levies of up to 145 percent on many products. Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

There is little sign of rapprochement, with the White House insisting that China make the first move.

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war," Lin said, adding: "China does not want to fight, but it is not afraid to fight."