US judge presses Trump administration on its refusal to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia

GREENBELT: A federal judge said Tuesday that she will order sworn testimony by Trump administration officials to determine if they complied with her orders to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to a notorious El Salvador prison.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland issued her order after Trump officials continually refused to retrieve Abrego Garcia. She said they defied a "clear" Supreme Court order.

She also downplayed Monday's comments by White House officials and El Salvador's president that they were unable to bring back Abrego Garcia, describing their statements as "two very misguided ships passing in the night."

"The Supreme Court has spoken," Xinis said, adding that what was said in the Oval Office on Monday "is not before the court."

In her written order published Tuesday evening, Xinis called for the testimony of four Trump administration officials who work for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.

She expects the process to last about two weeks. Xinis wrote that Trump administration officials "have done nothing at all" toward returning Abrego Garcia. But, she wrote, they "remain obligated, at a minimum, to take the steps available to them toward aiding, assisting, or making easier Abrego Garcia's release."

The hearing came a day after White House advisers repeated the claim that they lack the authority to bring back the Salvadoran national from his native country. The president of El Salvador also said Monday that he would not return Abrego Garcia, likening it to smuggling "a terrorist into the United States."