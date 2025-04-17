Italy's Meloni will test her mettle as EU-US bridge when she meets Trump in Washington

MILAN: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni will test her mettle as a bridge between the EU and the United States when she meets with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, the first European leader to have a face-to-face with Trump since he announced, and then suspended, 20% tariffs on European exports.

Meloni secured the meeting at a critical juncture in the trade war as Italy's leader, but she also has, in a sense, been "knighted" to represent the European Union.

She has been in close contact with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the trip, and "the outreach is… closely coordinated," a commission spokeswoman said this week.

"We know we are in a difficult moment," Meloni said this week in Rome.

"Most certainly, I am well aware of what I represent, and what I am defending."

The European Union is defending what it calls "the most important commercial relationship in the world,'' with annual trade reaching 1.6 trillion euros ($1.8 trillion).

Trade negotiations fall under the European Commission's authority, which is pushing for a zero-for-zero tariff deal with the US. However, Trump administration officials in talks with the EU have yet to publicly show signs of relenting on Trump's insistence that a baseline 10% tariff be charged on all foreign imports. He paused for 90 days a retaliatory increase to 20%.

The pause has raised some hopes for negotiations, and Meloni's margins for progress are more in gaining clarity on Trump's goals rather than outright concessions, experts say.

"It is a very delicate mission," said Fabian Zuleeg, chief economist at the European Policy Center think tank in Brussels.

"There is the whole trade agenda, and while she's not officially negotiating, we know that Trump likes to have this kind of informal exchange, which in a sense is a negotiation. So it's a lot on her plate."