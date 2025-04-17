Our ambitions, traditions, customs different from Hindus: Pakistan Army chief Munir replays Two-Nation Theory

Repeating the military establishment’s old ideological line, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has said that Pakistanis must remind their children of the “stark differences between Hindus and Muslims” — calling it the very basis for the country’s creation.

Speaking at a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday, Munir said: “Our forefathers believed that we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different. Our customs are different. Our traditions are different. Our thoughts are different. Our ambitions are different… That was the foundation of the Two-Nation Theory. It was laid on the belief that we are two nations, not one.”

“You must tell this to your children so that they never forget the story of Pakistan,” he added, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in attendance.

The Two-Nation Theory, advocated by Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1940s, held that Muslims and Hindus were two separate nations. It was on this basis that Jinnah demanded a separate homeland for Muslims, leading to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

Munir, who is often referred to as a ‘Hafiz e Quran’ for having memorised the Islamic holy text, also stressed the country’s Islamic foundations. “The basis of Pakistan was laid on the Kalima,” he said, referring to the Islamic declaration of faith.