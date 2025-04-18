Trump administration seeks explosive expansion of US immigration detention system

JENA: Amid rural Louisiana's crawfish farms, towering pine trees and cafes serving po'boys, nearly 7,000 people are waiting at immigration detention centers to learn whether they will be expelled from the United States.

If President Donald Trump's administration has its way, the capacity to hold tens of thousands more migrants will soon be added around the country as the US seeks an explosive expansion of what is already the world's largest immigration detention system.

Trump's effort to conduct mass deportations as promised in the 2024 campaign represents a potential bonanza for private prison companies and a challenge to the government agencies responsible for the orderly expulsion of immigrants.

Critics say the administration's plans also include a deliberate attempt to isolate detainees by locking them up and holding court proceedings far from their attorneys and support systems.

The acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, Todd Lyons, said at a border security conference in Phoenix last week that the agency needs "to get better at treating this like a business" and suggested the nation's deportation system could function "like Amazon, trying to get your product delivered in 24 hours."

"So trying to figure out how to do that with human beings and trying to get them pretty much all over the globe is really something for us," Lyons said.