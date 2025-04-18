Trump administration takes aim at Harvard's international students and tax-exempt status

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has escalated its ongoing battle with Harvard, threatening to block the university from enrolling international students as the president called for withdrawing Harvard's tax-exempt status.

The moves raise the stakes of the showdown between the White House and the nation's oldest, wealthiest and arguably most prestigious university, which on Monday became the first to openly defy the administration's demands related to activism on campus, antisemitism and diversity.

"I think Harvard's a disgrace," President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security ordered Harvard on Tuesday to turn over "detailed records" of its foreign student visa holders ' "illegal and violent activities" by April 30. It also said it was canceling two grants to the school totaling $2.7 million.

By taking action against international students and the school's tax status, the administration struck at two pillars of Harvard, where international students make up 27% of the campus, and the majority of the student body is in graduate school, often conducting globally prominent research.

The school has risen to distinction by attracting the world's top talent and large tax-deductible gifts from the country's richest donors.

The federal government has already frozen more than $2 billion in grants and contracts to the Ivy League institution.

Leo Gerdén, a senior from Sweden, said many international students at Harvard are "scared of speaking up" because they feel attending the school has put a target on their back.

"All student visas right now at Harvard are at risk, and what the Trump administration is trying to do is divide us," Gerdén said.

"Harvard without its international community is simply not Harvard," added Gerdén, who is studying economics and government. If the institution were unable to admit people from abroad, "it would be incredibly tough for this university, for its students, for its academic community. So we should really fight with whatever means we have to make sure that doesn't happen."