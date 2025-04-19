How Trump backed away from promising to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours

JULY 2024: When asked to respond to Trump's one-day claim, Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that "the Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day." Afterward, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said that "a top priority in his second term will be to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war."

AUG. 2024: "Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled," Trump told a National Guard Conference.

"I'll get it settled very fast. I don't want you guys going over there. I don't want you going over there."

After Trump wins in November

DEC. 16, 2024: "I'm going to try," Trump said during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club, asked if he thought he could still make a deal with Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war.

JAN. 8, 2025: In a Fox News Channel interview, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg—now serving as Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia—proposed a 100-day deadline to end the war. Friday marked 100 days since that interview. The 100th day of Trump's presidency is April 30.

Trump becomes president and starts negotiations

JAN. 31: Trump says his new administration has already had "very serious" discussions with Russia and says he and Putin could soon take "significant" action toward ending the grinding conflict.

"We will be speaking, and I think will perhaps do something that'll be significant," Trump said in an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office. "We want to end that war. That war would have not started if I was president."

FEB. 12: Trump and Putin speak for more than an hour and Trump speaks afterward with Zelenskyy. Trump says afterward, "I think we're on the way to getting peace."

FEB. 19: Trump posts on his Truth Social site that Zelenskyy is serving as a "dictator without elections." He adds that "we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do."

FEB. 28: Trump and Zelenskyy have a contentious Oval Office meeting. Trump berates Zelenskyy for being "disrespectful," then abruptly calls off the signing of a minerals deal that Trump said would have moved Ukraine closer to ending the war.

Declaring himself "in the middle" and not on the side of either Ukraine or Russia in the conflict, Trump went on to deride Zelenskyy's "hatred" for Putin as a roadblock to peace.

"You see the hatred he's got for Putin," Trump said. "That's very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate."

The Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the White House by top Trump advisers shortly after Trump shouted at him. Trump later told reporters that he wanted an "immediate ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine but expressed doubt that Zelenskyy was ready to make peace.

MARCH 3: Trump temporarily pauses military aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelenskyy to seek peace.