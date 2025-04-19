Pakistani man from Ahmadi community beaten to death by Islamists

KARACHI: A mob of Islamists beat to death a member of Pakistan’s minority Ahmadi community on Friday while demonstrating near an Ahmadi place of worship in Karachi, a member of the community said. Police said they were investigating the killing.

The victim, identified as Laeeq Cheema, died before he could receive medical treatment at a hospital in the southern port city, said Amir Mahmood, a spokesman for the Ahmadi community. Government Civil Hospital spokesperson Summaiya Tariq confirmed the death of Cheema, saying he had multiple injuries.

Mahmood blamed the attack on a mob of people from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, or TLP, a radical Islamist party, and said they had rallied outside the Ahmadi place of worship and tried to damage it.

"One member of the community was killed after the mob identified him as an Ahmadi. They attacked him with sticks and bricks," Muhammad Safdar, a senior local police official in the port city of Karachi where the incident happened.

"The mob included members of several religious parties," he told AFP.

Safdar said police took around 25 Ahmadis into custody for their safety.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw a prison van escorted by police vehicles take the Ahmadi men away, after negotiating with the 600-strong chanting mob.

The Ahmadiyya community are considered heretics by the Pakistani government and have been persecuted for decades, but threats and intimidation have intensified in recent years.

A local resident among the crowd Abdul Qadir Ashrafi told AFP he joined the mob to pressure police to arrest the Ahmadis.

"We requested that the place be sealed and that those conducting the Friday prayers be arrested, with criminal proceedings initiated against them," Abdul Qadir Ashrafi, a 52-year-old businessman said.