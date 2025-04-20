Pope Francis emerges from convalescence on Easter, delights crowd with popemobile tour

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of people in St. Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia.

"Viva il Papa!" (Long live the pope), "Bravo!" the crowd shouted as Francis looped through the square in his open-topped popemobile and then up and down the main avenue leading to it.

He stopped occasionally to bless babies brought up to him, a scene that was common in the past but unthinkable just a few weeks ago as the 88-year-old pope fought for his life.

"Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!" Francis said, his voice sounding stronger than it has since he was released from the hospital March 23 after a five-week stay.

Francis didn't celebrate the Easter Mass in the piazza, delegating it to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica.

But after the Mass ended, Francis appeared on the loggia balcony over the basilica entrance for more than 20 minutes and imparted the apostolic blessing in Latin.

The crowd of people below, estimated by the Vatican to be more than 35,000, erupted in cheers as a military band kicked off rounds of the Holy See anthem.

In all, Francis was outside on a sunny spring day for around 50 minutes, with temperatures at 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) in a piazza awash in daffodils, tulips and other flowers donated by the Netherlands for Easter.

"It is excellent, a miracle," said Margarita Torres Hernandez, a pilgrim from Mexico who was in the square. "Now that he has come out, for me it's a miracle, it's something very big, very beautiful."