Gurudwara, temple in Canada allegedly vandalised by pro-Khalistan activists

CHANDIGARH: A gurdwara and a Hindu temple in Surrey, Canada was allegedly vandalised by pro-Khalistan activists on Saturday alongside the emergence of anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans at the Khalsa Parade in Surrey later in the day.

There were 'wanted' posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the Khalsa parade which drew sharp criticism.

Ahead of the Khalsa Parade, the Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver and Lakshmi Mandir in Surrey had hate graffiti written and both incidents are being investigated by the local police. The management of this gurdwara promotes Sikh-Hindu unity and has kept Khalistani ideologues at bay.

The Khalsa Diwan Society, which runs the gurdwara blamed the vandalism on a small group of Sikh separatists advocating for Khalistan.

"This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community. Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and Canadian society," read the statement issued by the society.

Additionally, Lakshmi Mandir in Surrey was also vandalised with the same kind of graffiti. As per reports, CCTV footage with the temple management shows two men vandalising the walls. This was the third time the temple had been vandalised.

The vandalism of both Hindu and Sikh places of worship has united many Hindu-Canadians and Sikh-Canadians in their call for immediate action from the authorities.