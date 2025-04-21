US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12, Yemen's Huthis say

SANAA: Yemen's Huthis said early Monday that US air strikes on Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 30, with a military spokesperson later claiming attacks on US aircraft carriers and Israel.

The Huthi-run Saba news agency cited the ministry as saying the dead and injured had come from overnight strikes 'by the American enemy' on a market and a residential zone in Sanaa's Farwa district.

Other raids were reported late Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeida in the west and the Huthi bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said.

Huthi miltary spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched attacks on two US aircraft carriers in response to the latest deadly American strikes.

The Huthis also targeted two Israeli locations with drones, he said.