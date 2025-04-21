What happens after the pope dies?

Vatican City, Holy See: The death of Pope Francis on Monday sets in motion centuries-old traditions which will culminate in the election by cardinals of a new pontiff -- but with a few changes.

Here is how the process unfolds:

- Sede Vacante -

The Catholic Church enters a period known as "Sede Vacante" (Vacant See) during which a senior cardinal takes over day-to-day affairs until a new pope is elected.

The cardinal, referred to as the "camerlengo" ("chamberlain"), in this case will be Irish-American Kevin Farrell, appointed to the role by Francis in February 2019.

He is the only top official in the Church hierarchy to remain in post, with all others required to resign following the death of the pope.

Traditionally, his main role has been to certify the death, once done by tapping the pontiff's forehead three times with a special silver hammer and calling out his birth name.

The camerlengo is also charged with destroying the "Fisherman's Ring", a gold signet ring specially cast for each new pope which once was used to seal documents.

Originally its destruction was to prevent forgery but today the act -- in the presence of the cardinals at their first gathering of the Sede Vacante -- simply symbolises the end of a papacy.

- Simpler funeral -

Cardinals from around the world will hold a series of meetings known as "general congregations".

They will decide on a date for the burial, which must take place between the fourth and sixth days after death, and on the organisation of the "novemdiales", the nine days of mourning.

Francis's immediate predecessors were buried in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, but he asked to be buried in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

His body will be placed inside a single coffin of wood and zinc -- again breaking with tradition, with previous popes interred in three coffins in cypress, lead and elm, placed one inside the other.

The change in funeral rituals was better reflect what Francis sees as the role of the pope as "a pastor and disciple of Christ, and not of a powerful man of this world", a top official said.