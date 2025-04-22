Earth Day 2025: A planet in peril, a call to action

Global Warming: Average global temperatures have continued to rise, driven largely by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Extreme Weather Events: Increased frequency and severity of hurricanes, floods, wildfires, droughts, and heatwaves are displacing populations and destroying ecosystems.

Oceans in Trouble: Plastic pollution, coral bleaching due to warming waters, overfishing, and acidification are threatening marine life and coastal communities.

Biodiversity Collapse: Species extinction rates are now 1,000 times higher than the natural background rate, driven by habitat destruction, pollution, and climate change.

Resource Depletion: Freshwater scarcity, soil degradation, and deforestation are intensifying, undermining food and water security.

Air Pollution: In many regions, poor air quality continues to be a silent killer, contributing to millions of deaths annually.

Environmental Inequity: Vulnerable populations—especially in the Global South—are disproportionately affected by environmental degradation, linking the ecological crisis directly to human rights.