What do 'expert-level' talks signal for the progress of Iran-US nuclear negotiations?

DUBAI: Negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program will move to what's known as the "expert level" — a sign analysts say shows that the talks are moving forward rapidly.

However, experts not involved in the talks who spoke with The Associated Press warn that this doesn't necessarily signal a deal is imminent. Instead, it means that the talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff haven't broken down at what likely is the top-level trade — Tehran limiting its atomic program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

"Agreeing to technical talks suggests both sides are expressing pragmatic, realistic objectives for the negotiations and want to explore the details," said Kelsey Davenport, the director for nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association who long has studied Iran's nuclear program.

"If Witkoff was making maximalist demands during his talks with Araghchi, such as dismantlement of the enrichment program, Iran would have no incentive to meet at the technical level."

The expert talks were to start Wednesday. But on Tuesday night, Iranian media cited comments from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei saying the expert talks had been moved to Saturday, when Araghchi and Witkoff will meet again in Oman. Baghaei described the decision as coming from an Omani suggestion also agreed to by the US, though American officials did not immediately acknowledge the change.

That technical level, however, remains filled with possible landmines. Just how much enrichment by Iran would be comfortable for the United States? What about Tehran's ballistic missile program, which US President Donald Trump first cited in pulling America unilaterally out of the accord in 2018? Which sanctions could be lifted and which would be remain in place on the Islamic Republic?

"The most important determinant of expert talks' value lies in whether there is a political commitment to do something and experts just need to figure out what," said Richard Nephew, an adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy who worked on Iran sanctions while at the US State Department during negotiations over what became the 2015 nuclear deal.

"If the experts also have to discuss big concepts, without political agreement, it can just result in spun wheels."