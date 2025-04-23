Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul, no immediate reports of damage

ISTANBUL: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on April 23, Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (about 6 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey. Its epicenter was some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara.

It was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3. The disaster and emergency management agency urged residents to stay away from buildings.

The earthquake was felt in neighboring regions, reports said. Many people rushed out of homes in panic.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said there were no “serious cases” in the earthquake in a statement made on its social media accounts.