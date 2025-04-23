Trump lashes out at Ukraine leader Zelenskyy for not accepting Russia's occupation of Crimea

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump lashed out at Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, blaming the Ukrainian president's refusal to accept Russian occupation of Crimea for failure to end the war.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that a deal was "very close" but that Zelenskyy's refusal to accept US terms for ending the conflict -- which began with Russia's invasion -- "will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field.'"

The comments came as lower-level envoys from Washington, Kyiv and European nations wrapped up talks in Britain.

Ahead of Trump's broadside, Vice President JD Vance laid out the US vision for a peace deal where Russia would get to keep already occupied swaths of Ukraine, which include Crimea.

Zelenskyy rejected this as a violation of Ukraine's constitution.

That in turn prompted Trump's outburst in which he accused Zelenskyy of "boasting" and taking a position "very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia."

"Inflammatory" Zelenskyy "has "no cards" and "can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country," Trump wrote.

Trump said Crimea -- a lush Black Sea peninsula with longtime major Soviet and Russian naval facilities -- "was lost years ago" and "is not even a point of discussion."

The intense US pressure on Ukraine to accept the terms comes as Trump is scrambling to live up to his election campaign promises, which included vowing to resolve the conflict in 24 hours.

He has put no equivalent visible pressure on Russia, while dangling a lifting of massive US economic sanctions against Moscow if the fighting stops.