WEF confirms investigation into allegations against founder Schwab following his resignation

GENEVA: The World Economic Forum confirmed Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into allegations made against its founder Klaus Schwab that reportedly prompted his resignation this week.

In a statement confirming a report by the 'Wall Street Journal', the WEF said its board of trustees "unanimously supported the Audit and Risk Committee's decision to initiate an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab".

Schwab denies the claims, the paper added.

The WEF, which hosts the annual meeting of wealthy, famous and influential global elites at the luxury Swiss ski resort town Davos, initially provided no explanation its longtime chairman's sudden resignation Monday "with immediate effect".

In the first statement, the WEF's board hailed Schwab's "outstanding achievements" in his 55 years in charge.

But the WSJ reported that the decision had been spurred by a board decision to investigate allegations of financial and ethical misconduct by the longtime leader and his wife, Hilde.

Emergency meeting

The letter, said to have been sent by anonymous current and former WEF staff, "included allegations that Klaus Schwab asked junior employees to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs on his behalf and used Forum funds to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels," wrote the WSJ, which said it had seen the letter and spoken with people familiar with the case.

"It also alleged that his wife Hilde... scheduled 'token' Forum-funded meetings in order to justify luxury holiday travel at the organisation’s expense," the paper said.

And the letter reportedly raised concerns about how Schwab treated female employees, and how his decades-long leadership allegedly allowed instances of sexual harassment and discriminatory behaviour to go unchecked.

Schwab could not immediately be reached for comment, but according to the paper, he had vehemently denied all the allegations and threatened to sue if board members pursued an investigation.

Despite this, the board of trustees decided at an emergency meeting on Sunday to open a probe, and Schwab opted to resign immediately.