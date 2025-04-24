President Murmu to represent India at Pope Francis' funeral

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Vatican City from April 25 to 26, 2025, to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis and to offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India, External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Pope Francis' funeral is scheduled to take place on April 26.

"President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Vatican City on 25–26 April 2025 to attend the State Funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," the ministry said in its statement.

The President will pay homage to His Holiness Pope Francis by laying a wreath at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City on April 25.

President Murmu will then attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City next day, which will be graced by dignitaries from around the world.

