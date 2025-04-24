World

President Murmu to represent India at Pope Francis' funeral

Pope Francis' funeral is scheduled to take place on April 26.
Pope Francis funeral
People queue to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.File Photo | AP
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will travel to Vatican City from April 25 to 26, 2025, to attend the State Funeral of  Pope Francis and to offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India,  External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Pope Francis' funeral is scheduled to take place on April 26.

"President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Vatican City on 25–26 April 2025 to attend the State Funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," the ministry said in its statement.

The President will pay homage to His Holiness Pope Francis by laying a wreath at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City on April 25.

President Murmu will then attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City next day,  which will be graced by dignitaries from around the world.

ALSO READ:

Pope Francis funeral
Pope Francis and I: An atheist on the miracle Jorge Mario Bergoglio pulled off with him
Pope Francis funeral
Adieu, Papa Mirabilis! Pope Francis, a pontiff in the spirit of Kazantzakis's God's Pauper
Pope Francis death

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com