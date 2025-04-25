Huge crowds pack Vatican for last day of Pope Francis' lying in state ahead of funeral

VATICAN CITY: Some 250,000 people paid their respects to Pope Francis during a three-day lying in state at St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican said on Friday, as public viewing ended and world leaders began gathering for his funeral.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the last to pay his respects, with the overall crowds exceeding the estimated 195,000 who came to see Francis's predecessor Benedict XVI after his death in 2022.

"What a great man! He loved everyone, every religion," said 53-year-old Italian Igho Felici after viewing Francis's open coffin, adding: "I had to be here."

Throughout the day, vast crowds of people had packed Via della Conciliazione, the wide avenue leading to the basilica, pilgrims and tourists mingling with Italians enjoying the April 25 public holiday.

Francis's body -- wearing a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes, with a rosary laced around his fingers -- was closed in his wooden coffin in a private ceremony at 8:00 pm. As per tradition, a white silk veil was placed on his face and a bag with coins and medals minted during his 12-year pontificate was placed in the coffin.

US President Donald Trump is among 50 heads of state and over a dozen royals expected to attend Saturday's funeral, alongside around 200,000 mourners.

Italian and Vatican authorities have placed the area around St Peter's under tight security with drones blocked, snipers on roofs and fighter jets on standby.

Further checkpoints will be activated on Friday night, police said.