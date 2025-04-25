Luigi Mangione, accused of killing US Insurance CEO, pleads not guilty to federal murder charges

NEW YORK: Luigi Mangione, accused of gunning down an insurance executive in cold blood in a slaying that has divided Americans, pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday, after he was arraigned in court.

Mangione has now been charged in both New York state and federal court over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in a Manhattan court on Friday.

The case has stirred debate about political violence and the state of the healthcare system in the United States, and is the first case in which the Justice Department is seeking the death penalty since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Mangione wore beige prison scrubs -- in contrast with the sharp, civilian wardrobe in which he has previously appeared -- and conferred with his lawyers, an AFP correspondent saw.

He is charged with murder, two counts of stalking, and a firearms offense.

The focus in the case will now shift to the trial date, with the judge due to set a timetable at a hearing scheduled on December 5, exactly a year and a day after last year's murder.

Outside court, a van fitted with a video screen accused the Justice Department of "barbaric" conduct alongside an image of Mangione.

Well-wishers brandished signs and chanted, with one stopping to admonish prosecutors for rushing the cases against him.