Trump orders Justice Department to investigate Democrats' top fundraising platform

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate the Democratic Party's top fundraising platform, the latest example of Trump using the tools of the government to go after his political opponents.

Trump, in an executive order signed Thursday, directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate allegations that Republicans have raised that ActBlue allows illegal campaign donations.

Democrats, who had anticipated they would be targeted, condemned the move Thursday and ActBlue called it an "oppressive use of power" by the White House.

"The Trump Administration's and GOP's targeting of ActBlue is part of their brazen attack on democracy in America. Today's escalation by the White House is blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump's latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition," ActBlue said in a statement.

ActBlue said it would pursue "all legal avenues to protect and defend itself."

"ActBlue will continue its mission and work undeterred and uninterrupted, providing a safe, secure fundraising platform for the millions of grassroots donors who rely on us."

Trump's order directs Bondi, in consultation with the Treasury Department, to investigate allegations that online fundraising platforms, and specifically ActBlue, have been used by some to "make 'straw' or 'dummy' contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees."